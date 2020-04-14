Drake sets new chart record as 'Toosie Slide' debuts at No. 1

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Leave it to Drake to break another record.

On Monday, the Canadian rapper became the first male artist — and second overall act — to debut three songs at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 song chart when his new single "Toosie Slide" hit No. 1. "Toosie Slide" joins "God's Plan," which immediately landed at No. 1 when it was released back in February 2018, and "Nice for What," which actually knocked "God's Plan" off the top spot when it arrived in April of the same year. Drake now find himself in good company, matching Mariah Carey's achievement of three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 between 1995 and 1997.

After knocking The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" from the top spot, Drake's "Toosie Slide" also becomes the rapper's seventh total No. 1 on the Hot 100. In addition to "God's Plan" and "Nice for What," his other chart-topping singles include "What's My Name?" with Rihanna, "Work" (also with Rihanna), "One Dance" with WizKid & Kyla, and "In My Feelings."

Drake also released a quarantine-themed music video for "Toosie Slide" in April in which he responsibly dons a mask.

