Drake shows off his extensive collection of bras thrown on stage by fans

It seems like Drake appreciates his fans'… uh… support.

The "In My Feelings" rapper posted a photo to social media Wednesday showing off the hundreds of bras that concertgoers have thrown on stage during his It's All a Blur Tour this year.

"Remember when we both forgot who the f--- I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one," he wrote in an opaque caption.

In addition to showcasing row after row of carefully laid out brassieres, the photo finds the Degrassi alum grinning from ear to ear and sporting a T-shirt bearing the message, "If a--holes could fly, this place would be an airport."

The photo op comes after Drake expressed disappointment at the lack of bras coming his way at a recent concert. "This is the first stage, I think, where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," he said at a Montreal show in July. "If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it, 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something." Since that call to action, fans have happily granted his wish at each concert on the tour.

Drake also posted a lengthy time-lapse video of his team sorting through the undergarments from a massive bin on his Instagram story.

The post elicited a number of inspired comments from some of Drake's most notable followers. Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant wrote, "Tity boy," while Anderson .Paak commented, "It's the black boy joy for me." Producer Mike Will Made It poked fun at the rapper's real first name with the comment "Aubrey Secret's," and fellow rapper Jeleel said, "bruh got a library full of bras."

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour, co-headlined by 21 Savage, is set to conclude in October with a show in Columbus, Ohio.

