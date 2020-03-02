Drake surprises fans with two new songs 'When To Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle'

Drake surprised fans over the weekend with the release of two songs, "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle," plus a music video featuring both tracks. The Theo Skudra-directed video was shot around New York and Drake's native Toronto in February.

The two new songs follow a pair of January releases — "Life is Good" and "Desires," both collaborations with Future — and a February release that saw him reunite with Bad Bunny. The pair famously collaborated on 2017's "Mia" that gave the world a song where Drake sang fully in Spanish.

Bad Bunny, who released his new album YHLMDLG on Friday, returned the favor and sang mostly in English on "Loyal."

Although he's not officially announced a new album, the Canadian-born rapper teased one was in the works at a DaBaby performance in Toronto in December.

"Imma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020," he said in a video clip posted by DaBaby at the time.

"When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" was released on OVO's Soundcloud.

Watch the new video in full above.

