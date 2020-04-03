Image zoom Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Drake may still be riding the success of his fifth studio album, Scorpion, but he just flipped the switch to his next project by dropping his latest single, "Toosie Slide."

The Canadian rapper announced he was releasing the song after a teaser went around on TikTok, the social media app that has launched hip-hop songs like Drake's "Nonstop" and Roddy Rich's "The Box" into the stratosphere. Drake recently commented on an Instagram post with kids dancing to a snippet of the song, saying, "I'mma drop soon since ya'll got it going insane." He then confirmed the drop with his own post, writing "THURSDAY @ MIDNIGHT."

Drake, who has been leaving breadcrumbs for his fans like linking up with Future again for the track "Life Is Good," also made headlines when he posted an Instagram photo with his son Adonis for the first time. "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he wrote.

Drake was also recently featured on Lil Yachty's new song "Oprah's Bank Account," in addition to pushing out two more songs of his own, "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" — although none compare at the bop level of "Toosie Slide."

Listen to "Toosie Slide" here.

Related: