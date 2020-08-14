Drake drops new song 'Laugh Now Cry Later' and athlete-studded music video

Drake continues to ride the wave — and the occasional jet ski — in 2020, releasing his new song "Laugh Now Cry Later" and a sporty, cameo-filled music video early Friday morning.

Filmed at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., the video finds the Toronto rapper hanging out with the likes of Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch while trying his hand at various athletic pursuits. He also rides golf carts and personal watercraft with Lil Durk, who's featured on the track.

"Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby," Drake croons. "I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby. / We took a trip, now we on your block, and it’s like a ghost town, baby. / Where do these n—s be at when they say they doing all this and all that?"

Drake has stayed busy during a year that's seen many artists pause new releases. Just last week, he was featured on two tracks from Popcaan's new album, and the month before he collaborated with DJ Khaled on another pair of songs, "Popstar" and "Greece." Not to mention, Drake released his mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes in May.

Fans have been waiting for a new album from Drake since his last official one, Scorpion, dropped in 2018. OVO engineer Noel Cadastre fanned the flames in late July when he said they were "90%" done with the latest album.

Watch the music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later Above," or stream the song below.