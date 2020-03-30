Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Quarantine has its small blessings and one of those is celebrities opening up and sharing personal things.

On Monday, Drake shared photos of his son, Adonis Graham, for the first time. The rapper shared a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside the photos of him with his son, as well as one of his parents and another one of him and Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux. "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," he wrote. "This will create the biggest opening of all."

Drake used the opportunity to encourage fans to connect and try and stay positive during these difficult times. "Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy," he wrote. "When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light.’

The rapper confirmed that he had a son with Brussaux on his 2017 album Scorpion, but this is the first time the world has seen Adonis. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite,” he concluded his note. “Until then please keep your lights on.”

