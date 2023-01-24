No one was injured and because it was The Apollo Theater, the show went on.

Drake pauses concert after fan falls from mezzanine: 'Just have to make sure somebody's OK'

A fan at a Drake concert had to thank him later for stopping the show when he fell from the mezzanine into the orchestra at Harlem's world-famous Apollo Theater.

About 90 minutes into Sunday night's show, the Canadian rapper had just brought out collaborator 21 Savage when a fan fell from the balcony, The Insider reports. Several seconds later, security alerted Drake, who stopped the show, saying, "Just have to make sure somebody's OK."

Drake performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. Drake pauses concert after fan falls from mezzanine | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The rappers were offstage for about 15 minutes and the house lights were brought up as on-site emergency medical services attended to the fallen fan. The theater then announced that no one had been injured, that the person was being "checked on," and—this being The Apollo—that "the show must go on."

The Apollo confirmed the incident in a tweet Monday.

"Drake, Apollo, and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken," the venue said. "The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported." The Apollo added that it is "investigating the situation further."

Drake and 21 Savage then returned to the stage to perform songs from their duet album Her Loss, released in November of last year. The album received mixed reviews but still topped the Billboard 200 chart. A lyric from that album's "Circo Loco" suggesting that Megan Thee Stallion lied about being shot by Tory Lanez also received criticism, particularly from Thee Stallion herself, who later won her case against Lanez.