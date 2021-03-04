Drake teases a sequel to 2018's Scary Hours EP

Thursday, at midnight, when you're in sweatpants, hair tied, chillin' with no make-up on, Drake will be dropping a new project.

Following the delay of his highly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy, the superstar recording artist has teased what appears to be a continuation of his 2018 EP Scary Hours.

In an Instagram post early Thursday, the 34-year-old shared artwork bearing the Scary Hours title with two diamond shapes underneath, which many have interpreted as symbolizing a second installment in the series.

Drake's caption simply reads "FRIDAY MIDNIGHT," referencing the day most new music releases drop, though the musician didn't officially confirm that new music is on the way. The first Scary Hours EP gave Drake two further top-10 hits: "God's Plan," which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Diplomatic Immunity," which charted at No. 7.

Despite releasing a handful of singles in recent months, Drake hasn't unveiled an EP since 2019's The Best in the World Pack, and hasn't dropped a full-length album since 2018's Scorpion. The Canadian-born entertainer previously delayed Certified Lover Boy after a suspected knee surgery.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in his Instagram Story in January, revealing that he would drop the album at some point in 2021. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."