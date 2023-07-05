We've all been there. Getting stoned for a beloved Canadian TV show, becoming the biggest rapper in the world, being ghosted by Rihanna. Relatable.

Drake recalls getting high before his Degrassi audition — thinks he might still be high

Drake — international superstar and world's saddest multimillionaire — is taking some time to reflect on his caviar dreams and champagne-papi life.

With his It Was All a Blur tour with 21 Savage launching tonight in Chicago following a series of delays, the "Nice for What" rapper is wondering if it — meaning his life — really was all a weed-induced blur.

The 36-year-old Canadian posted a voice memo to Instagram in which he revealed he was high when he auditioned for Degrassi: The Next Generation, the show that gave him his big break, and that he wonders sometimes if he ever came back down.

"Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I've never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing," Drake begins his soliloquy.

That question sent our little Aubrey Graham down into "a spiral of thought" and made him marvel at how "surreal" his life feels at times.

"I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14," he continues. "I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid's house. And I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition."

That show is, obviously, Degrassi: The Next Generation, on which a baby-faced Drake played Jimmy Brooks, a basketball star whose promising career is cut short when he's shot by a classmate and paralyzed.

Though he initially worried that the teen drama would negatively impact his music career, hip-hop heads generally don't care that much about Canadian television and Drake's career has been flush with hit after hit... after hit... after hit.

"I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I'm still high, maybe I'm in some coma. And this is just, like, me playing out my ideal life," Drake concludes. "And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes."

Would this mean we're all figments of Drake's imagination? Because if so — we have notes.

