Drake delays album Certified Lover Boy to focus on recovery following surgery

Drake is still an uncertified Casanova as of January.

After revealing in October that his sixth album would arrive this month, the rapper told fans on Wednesday that they'll have to wait a bit longer for Certified Lover Boy.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in his Instagram Story. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

While Drake didn't reveal a new date for the album, he did assure fans that he's "looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

The artist is speculated to have undergone knee surgery in October, given photos he's posted of his knee in a brace on his Story.

In a teaser from October, Drake revealed the January release month, as well as visuals that nod to his past albums like Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.

Certified Lover Boy will be Drake's follow-up to 2018's Scorpion, and was originally set for summer 2020. In August, the rapper dropped CLB's lead single, "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk, and earlier that year, he released the Dark Lane Demo Tapes on SoundCloud featuring collaborations with Future, Giveon, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti.