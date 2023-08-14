Drake defends female fan who was attacked for catching his towel

A fight broke out at the Kia Forum after the rapper tossed a sweaty towel into the crowd.

Even when he's not onstage, there is never a dull moment at a Drake concert.

Tensions grew high inside the Los Angeles Kia Forum on Saturday night after the Canadian rapper wiped his face with a towel and threw it into the crowd. One particular person wasn't satisfied when a lucky female concertgoer caught the souvenir and in several videos shared across social media, can be seen trying to wrestle the towel away from her. Once she had it in hand, the individual yanks her off her feet and onto the floor.

As fans filmed and tried to intervene, the altercation quickly caught the attention of Drake, who slowed his backstage exit to get a better look at the problem. Once the situation became clear, he did not hesitate to confront the towel-snatching fan. Flanked by his security team, the rapper ran towards the tussle and yelled up at the person, "Give it to her. Are you crazy? Are you dumb?"

The "Sticky" singer then assured the woman that help was on the way, adding, "I'mma send someone up there," before being ushered away from the scene.

Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 Drake performs at Lollapalooza Chile | Credit: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Avoiding chaos was particularly important at the Kia Forum Show, as Drake explained earlier in the night when asking excited fans to refrain from throwing bras on stage. He wanted the show to stay family-friendly because it marked the first concert attended by his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

"I can't talk about titties tonight in LA, because my son is at the show for the first time ever," he told the screaming crowd. "We're gonna keep it PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

The Grammy winner is no stranger to taking extra measures to maintain the peace during a concert. Earlier this year, while playing Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater, the rapper halted his performance so on-site medical services could address a fan who fell from the mezzanine into the orchestra.

