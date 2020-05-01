Drake drops new mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, announces sixth studio album

The album is set to be released in summer 2020.

Drake is filling your quarantine with new tunes.

The musician surprised fans on Thursday by announcing and then dropping a new mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The 14-track mixtape includes a handful of previously released songs, including single "Toosie Slide," Future collab "Desires," and "War," along with some heretofore-unheard music.

"My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes)," Drake wrote on Instagram.

In the same Instagram post, the rapper also officially announced his sixth studio album, revealing it will drop this summer. Hopefully, it's "God's Plan" (sorry) that we'll all be out of quarantine by then, but who knows at this point?

Other guests on Dark Lane include Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Chris Brown.

Drake recently became the first male artist, and second overall, to debut three songs at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the release of "Toosie Slide." His last studio album, Scorpion, was released in 2018.

Listen below:

