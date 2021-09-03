Drake drops 6th album Certified Lover Boy

Cheers to Champagne Papi!

Drake just dropped his long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, early Friday morning.

The multi-platinum rapper first announced the project last August at the end of the music video for the first single, "Laugh Now Cry Later," which was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song at this year's Grammy Awards.

While he steadily released one-off singles and features, most notably the recent No. 1 hit "What's Next" off this year's Scary Hours 2 EP, the songs that made the album are unreleased music for the most part. Jay-Z, Future, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and Project Pat all appear on the album.

Additionally, Nicki Minaj pops in to provide a spoken cameo on "Papi's Home." Drake also hasn't been shy about sampling other artists on his new record. The album's lead track, "Champagne Poetry," samples the Beatles' "Michelle" (John Lennon and Paul McCartney are credited as co-writers), while "Love All" samples the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Life After Death Intro" and "Way 2 Sexy" takes from "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred.

Prior to the album's release, rather than drop any more singles, the savvy rapper made viral moments like an album cover reveal that showed an array of pregnant woman emoji of all different colors (which then got parodied by Lil Nas X), and billboards across the country that teased what features would be on the album.

While previous collaborators like Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Lil Baby were expected, a billboard suggesting the inclusion of Jay-Z, an artist with whom Drake has had ups and downs, seemed like it may be too good to be true and yet the rapper is featured on "Love All" and is also credited on "N 2 Deep."

Drake's last album, Scorpion, released in 2018, made him the first artist to simultaneously debut four songs in the Top 10 of the Hot 100, plus it garnered two No. 1 hits ("Nice for What" and "In My Feelings").

Listen to Certified Lover Boy and see the track list below.

"Champagne Poetry"

"Papi's Home"

"Girls Want Girls" (ft. Lil Baby)

"In the Bible" (ft. Lil Durk and Giveon)

"Love All" [ft. JAY-Z]

"Fair Trade" (ft. Travis Scott)

"Way 2 Sexy" (ft. Future and Young Thug)

"TSU09"

"N 2 Deep" (ft. Future)

"Pipe Down"

"Yebba's Heartbreak"

"No Friends in the Industry"

"Knife Talk" [ft. 21 Savage and Project Pat]

"7am on Bridle Path"

"Race My Mind"

"Fountains" (ft. Tems)

"Get Along Better" (ft. Ty Dolla $ign)

"You Only Live Twice" (ft. Rick Ross and Lil Wayne)

"IMY2" (ft. Kid Cudi)

"F—king Fans"

"The Remorse"