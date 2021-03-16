Drake joins the Beatles and Ariana Grande as only artists to reach epic Billboard chart record

Drake's new EP has scared up some record-breaking Billboard results.

With the release of Scary Hours 2 on March 5, the Canadian rapper became the first artist to debut songs in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

"What's Next" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, followed by "Wants and Needs," featuring Lil Baby, and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," featuring Rick Ross.

In addition, Drake joined the Beatles and Ariana Grande in claiming the top three spots on the Hot 100 chart in the same week.

Grande's run of three happened on the Feb. 23, 2019, chart, with "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend," and "Thank U, Next," while the Beatles claimed the top three spots for five weeks in March and April 1964 with "Can't Buy Me Love," "Twist and Shout," and "Do You Want to Know a Secret."

"What's Next" marks Drake's eight No. 1 on the Hot 100, bumping off Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" after eight weeks on top.

This week's fourth Billboard Hot 100 song is also a debut — a first in the chart's 60-year history — thanks to Silk Sonic's "Leave the Door Open." Silk Sonic is the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak. duo.

Scary Hours 2 was released on OVO Sound/Republic Records.