Drake announces new album to accompany his first book of poetry

Make no mistake: Drake would like you to partake in something that's make-or-break: his first book of poetry.

In addition, the Canadian rapper has teased a new album to accompany the book.

Drake announced that Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham would be for sale on his website starting today in an Instagram post on Friday.

"I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life," Drake wrote alongside an image of the tome's bright blue cover and bold, all-caps title.

But the former Degrassi star wasn't done with the surprise announcements. A QR code on his splashy newspaper ad wraps for Titles Ruins Everything directs fans to the website titlesruineverything.com, which features a single page and message: ​​"I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake. Girl, don't tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS."

The book's page on publisher Phaidon's website indicates that Titles Ruin Everything will start shipping on July 14.

"Aubrey Drake Graham is a cultural phenomenon — a record-breaking musician, style icon, creative entrepreneur, and actor," the page reads. "Graham has been writing and having fun with poetry as a means of personal expression for quite some time."

The paperback contains never-before-published poems Drake wrote with Samir, a songwriter who's credited with penning "HYFR (Hell Ya F---ing Right)" from Drake's 2011 album Take Care, along with several more of his hits.

"Flowing across 168 pages, the provocative musings translate Graham's wit and talent for wordplay into potent stanzas," the website reads. "Together, these meditations on fame, romance, and relationships offer an unfiltered view of the artist's inner world."

Drake first discussed his book of poetry in a 2022 episode of Table for One, his SiriusXM radio show.

"Me and Kenza have a book coming out this year. Yeah, we have a book coming out this year, a poetry book," he said. "So I hope you guys tune into that too 'cause that's gonna be some s---."

No release date for the album For All the Dogs has been announced.

A representative for Drake did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

