Drake announces new album Certified Lover Boy is coming in January

Drake set the date!

The rapper's label OVO Sound record label dropped a teaser on Saturday, his birthday, confirming his long-awaited new album Certified Lover Boy will be released in January. Longtime fans noticed elements from the minute-long video were nods to earlier albums and mixtapes including So Far Gone, Take Care and Nothing Was the Same.

Certified Lover Boy will be Drake's sixth studio album following 2018's Scorpion. It was originally set for a summer release but was delayed. The first single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk was released on Aug. 14 and debuted in the #2 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Earlier this year, he dropped the Dark Lane Demo Tapes on SoundCloud featuring collaborations with Future, Giveon, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti.

Drake is the highest-selling individual artist based on certified units, according to the RIAA. To date, he's sold 163.5 million units.