Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Super Bowl LVI halftime show

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show is getting super-sized.

This year's Super Bowl LVI will take place at Los Angeles' new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., marking the first time the big game has been held in L.A. in almost three decades.

Dr. Dre, Lamar, and Snoop Dogg all hail from Southern California, making the gig a hometown affair for the trio.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre said in a release. "I'm grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment."

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Super Bowl LVI halftime performers: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. | Credit: Pepsi

This is the first time this particular group of entertainers will perform together on stage, although Dre, Snoop, and Eminem were all apart of the Up in Smoke Tour in 2000.

The Halftime show will last 13 minutes.

In a statement, Jay-Z called this year's lineup "history in the making."

Super Bowl LVI will air Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 on NBC and Telemundo and stream live on Peacock.