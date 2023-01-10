Dre might still have love for the streets but "never" will for the "divisive" gentlelady from Florida.

Dr. Dre served Marjorie Taylor Greene a cease and desist over her use of 'Still D.R.E.'

Nowadays everybody wanna talk like they got something to say, but nothing comes out when they move their lips, just a bunch of gibberish, and Marjorie Taylor Greene forgot about Dr. Dre's lawyers.

On America's least favorite reality show, the House of Representatives, cartoon villain Marjorie Taylor Greene used Dre's "Still D.R.E." in the background of a video she posted to Twitter. That's when Dre's lawyers served the Florida congresswoman a cease and desist. The video was removed from Twitter and Greene was temporarily locked out.

In a statement sent to EW via his attorneys, the Grammy award winning producer says that he "has not, and will never" grant Greene permission to use his music to promote her "divisive and hateful political agenda."

In the video, Greene was apparently taking a victory lap after helping Kevin McCarthy get through as House Speaker on his 15th try. The song was a weird choice for someone who's decidedly not representing for the gangstas all across the world, but can anyone really deny that millennial So Cal weed-laced swag written by none other than Mr. Beyoncé?

EW has obtained a copy of the letter addressed to Greene from Howard E. King, one of Dre's attorneys, who woke up today and chose shade going in on the lawmaker's understanding of the law, or glaring lack thereof.

"One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country," read the letter from King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP. "It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on."

That sound you hear in Snoop Dogg crip-walking through the Capitol.

But because all good things must come to an end, Greene was eventually let back on Twitter, and she used her time away to get some real legislation done and/or offer a statement to TMZ.

"While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs," said Greene.