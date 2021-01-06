Dr. Dre says he's 'doing great' after hospitalization for reported brain aneurysm

'I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,' the rapper and producer shared on Instagram.

UPDATE: Dr. Dre says he is "doing great" and should be out of the hospital soon, after he was reportedly taken to the intensive care unit following a brain aneurysm.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," the music mogul posted on Instagram. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

TMZ reported today that Dre suffered the aneurysm Monday and was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken directly to the ICU, where he remains.

The 55-year-old Grammy-winning rapper and producer is reportedly stable and lucid, but doctors don't know what caused the bleeding and are performing tests.

Last year, Dre's wife Nicole Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage and the former couple is currently in the middle of a contentious legal battle.

Many collaborators and supporters of Dre, like Ice Cube and Missy Elliott, have sent well wishes for the music exec.

"Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre," Cube tweeted.

"Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body," Elliott wrote.

The news comes after Larry King was moved to the ICU at the same hospital on New Year's Eve after being hospitalized for COVID-19. It was reported Monday that the TV host has since been moved out of the unit and is breathing on his own.

Dre first found success in the late '80s as a founding member of rap group N.W.A. alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube. The group's rise to fame was depicted in 2015's Straight Outta Compton. In 1992, Dre released his famed solo debut album The Chronic under Death Row Records, which he co-founded alongside Suge Knight among others, and signed artists like 2Pac. He later founded his own label, Aftermath Entertainment, signing Eminem and 50 Cent.