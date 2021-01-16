Dr. Dre home from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre has returned home from the hospital after he was reportedly taken to the intensive care unit following a brain aneurysm.

On Friday, Dre's fellow rapper Ice-T tweeted that he had "just FaceTimed" with the music mogul. "He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice-T wrote.

TMZ reported Friday that the 55-year-old Grammy-winning rapper and producer will continue receiving 24/7 medical care at his home in Los Angeles. Doctors were unsure what caused the bleeding, but Dre is apparently stable and lucid.

The rapper previously shared a health update on Instagram, writing, "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Dre is currently in the midst of a contentious legal battle with his wife Nicole Young, who filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage last year. On Monday, it was announced that the couple had reached a temporary financial agreement, with Dre paying Young $2 million.