Donald Glover drops surprise album featuring Ariana Grande, SZA, and more

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Donald Glover surprised fans by dropping new music on Sunday.

While none of the songs are available for purchase via the usual digital and streaming channels, Glover — a.k.a Childish Gambino — shared twelve new songs playing on a loop on his website Donald Glover Presents. Collaborations with Ariana Grande ("Time" from Guava Island), and "Vibrate" featuring SZA and 21 Savage are included.

Image zoom donaldglover.com

The website features a four-panel drawing of people outdoors taking selfies, laughing, dancing, and even hanging off buildings. The first panel is labeled "cover" with lines suggesting it's a folding cover.

While no official tracklist for the album has been released, there are some recognizable songs including "Feels Like Summer," "Warlords," and "Algorithm."

A mysterious text box appears at the bottom of the page where fans can input text. While the purpose of the text box is not yet unknown, there's speculation that Glover could be looking for album name suggestions.

Glover's last studio album was 2016's Awaken, My Love.

Related Content: