The 10-minute version of 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version)' unseated 'American Pie' to become the longest No. 1 hit in Billboard's Hot 100 chart history.

Don McLean reacts to Taylor Swift breaking his 'American Pie' record: 'Nobody ever wants to lose'

Even music icon Don McLean is no match for Taylor Swift.

Earlier this week, news broke that Swift's newly released 10-minute version of "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" had unseated McLean's iconic song "American Pie" to become the longest No. 1 hit in Billboard's Hot 100 chart history.

And McLean took Swift's accomplishment with grace, congratulating her on social media.

"Let's face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot," McLean tweeted. "But if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor."

"American Pie," which became a No. 1 hit when it was released in 1972 and has held the top spot for almost half a decade, clocks in at 8 minutes and 42 seconds. Swift's song clocks in at an overachieving 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

"There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power," McLean also told Billboard in a statement. "'American Pie' remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry."

"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" was released Nov. 12 as part of Swift's new album Red (Taylor's Version). Both the fan-favorite song and the album have been breaking records left and right since releasing on Nov. 12; Red (Taylor's Version) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, with Swift becoming the first artist to debut on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 for the third time.

On Monday, Swift thanked fans for helping her reach such an epic milestone, tweeting "I'm so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it. You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I'm floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100."

