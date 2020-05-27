We may be stuck at home, but Dolly Parton is still working 9 to 5 (and then some) to bring a little joy to her fans.

On Wednesday, the music superstar dropped a new song exclusively on EW, written to speak to the challenges people are facing during coronavirus stay-at-home measures. Titled "When Life Is Good Again," the song features Parton pledging to be more thoughtful and in the moment when life is good again. The song is a tale of all the ways we can become better people after this period of challenge and reflection. It promises that though we'll be forever changed, everything will one day be alright.

Parton wrote the song during quarantine, inspired by the current state of the world. As is so often the case with Parton's music, the song offers an uplifting message grounded in faith.

This is not the first outreach from Parton during the coronavirus pandemic. On April 2, she launched a 10-week web series called Goodnight With Dolly where she reads books to children. It's an extension of her Imagination Library book gifting program, which has donated over 130 million books. Since 1995, the country singer has been mailing free books to households with children ages five and under to promote literacy. Each of the books featured in her virtual series were chosen from the Imagination Library.

Parton also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in support of coronavirus research. "My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," the country music legend wrote on Twitter. "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."

Watch the video above to hear Parton's new song, "When Life Is Good Again."