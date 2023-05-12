The country diva joked about being Brooks and Yearwood's "hall pass."

Dolly Parton suggests having a threesome with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at ACM Awards

Dolly Parton might be adding the number 3 to her nine-to-five hustle.

While cohosting Thursday night's 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, the country superstar joked about joining Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, for an intimate session in the bedroom.

"Thank you, Garth, and I love you, too," Parton said after Brooks, who emceed the event alongside her, called her the "G.O.A.T." of country music — an acronym meaning the greatest of all time. "In fact, I saw you online telling all those nice people out there that I'm your 'hall pass'… and that I'm Trisha's hall pass, too. Hey, I just had a thought. I know why you're doing that G.O.A.T. thing: I think that stands for 'Garth Organized a Threesome.'"

While the audience erupted with applause, Brooks quipped, "I thought I couldn't love you any more!"

Earlier in the show, Brooks praised Parton as a living legend before the 77-year-old diva joined him on stage while pulling a live goat in a pink wagon behind her.

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Watch Parton joke about having a threesome with Brooks and Yearwood at around the 4:49 mark in the ACM Awards clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.