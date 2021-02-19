Dolly Parton says now isn't the time to give her a statue

Don't put Dolly Parton on a pedestal — at least not yet.

The country icon issued a statement Thursday on Twitter saying that while she's grateful to lawmakers in her native Tennessee for wanting to honor her with a statue at the State Capitol, she feels that now isn't the right time.

"I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds," Parton said. "I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration. Given all that's going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."

A bill was filed last month proposing a Parton statue be developed and installed facing Ryman Auditorium, where she has often performed for her dedicated fans.

Parton isn't opposed to revisiting the idea in the future, however.

"I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I'm gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I'm certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean," she said. "In the meantime, I'll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud."

In other Parton news, it was recently announced that she's set to reunite with her 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on their Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie. Parton's role in the show's final season is as yet unknown.