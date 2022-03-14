Dolly Parton removes herself from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination list

Maybe one day Dolly Parton will be a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But it won't happen in 2022. On Monday, the country legend announced on social media that she was removing herself from this year's nomination pool, citing that she didn't want "votes to be split."

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she wrote in a message on Twitter, going on to add, "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I'm ever worthy."

Nominations for the limited amount of new inductions were announced last month, as the Rock Hall named 17 honorees including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, and Dionne Warwick, and first-time nominees A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Duran Duran, and Carly Simon. Voting includes a fan-based ballot as well as votes from a group of 1,000 artists, historians, and industry professionals.

Dolly Parton Dolly Paton performing a the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert. | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The new class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May — and although they won't include Parton, there is one silver lining: she hinted that her nomination might have inspired her to put out a rock and roll album in the future.

"My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one," she teased in the closing of her message.

Dolly, we await your next moment of musical (rock) genius.