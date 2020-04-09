Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, and Lionel Richie thank Kenny Rogers in Biography sneak peek

Image zoom Joshua Timmermans/A&E

It's been just over two weeks since country music legend Kenny Rogers died at age 81, and the tributes from his famous friends continue to roll in.

In an exclusive look at the upcoming A&E special Biography: Kenny Rogers (below), Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Lionel Richie, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Idina Menzel, and more stars share what Rogers meant to them. These interviews were all recorded at Rogers' farewell concert, All in For The Gabler, in Nashville before his death.

The special chronicles Rogers' life from his childhood through the rise and fall of the First Edition, the iconic release of “The Gambler,” and the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor, and pop culture icon. In addition to the aforementioned interviews with fellow musicians, the two-hour documentary includes live performances and behind-the-scenes moments from Rogers’ 2017 star-studded farewell concert, as well as exclusive photos, a never-before-seen interview and acoustic performance by Rogers himself, and intimate interviews with family and friends.

This will be the second Rogers special to air in recent weeks. On Wednesday, CMT aired CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares, which featured virtual performances and interviews from Rogers’ friends and country contemporaries.

Biography: Kenny Rogers premieres Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

Related content: