Watch Dolly Parton read Llama Llama Red Pajama during virtual storytime series

One celebrity who has been putting her money where her mouth is through the global pandemic is Dolly Parton.

In addition to donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University to help research a cure for coronavirus, the Tennessee native has been doing live broadcasts featuring her reading bedtime stories to kids online.

This week's book is Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney. The 2005 picture book is the first one that Dewdney written and illustrated, and has now become a part of a long-running Llama Llama series.

The book choices for Parton's livestream series, branded "Goodnight With Dolly," are pulled from her Imagination Library charity. Since 1995, the country singer has been mailing free books to households with children ages five and under to promote literacy.

Having started with The Little Engine That Could, Parton plans to do "Goodnight With Dolly" every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above to see Parton read Llama Llama Red Pajama in full.

