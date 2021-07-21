Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday: 'He still thinks I'm a hot chick'

Dolly Parton is not just working 9 to 5, she's working her tail off too… her bunny tail, that is.

The music legend shared a video of herself dressed as a Playboy Bunny on her social media accounts on Tuesday in honor of her husband Carl's birthday. The look was a recreation of her memorable 1978 Playboy cover and honored a pledge she made to pose for Playboy when she turned 75.

"It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband Carl," she wrote. "Happy birthday, my love."

"Today is July 20. It's my husband Carl's birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this," she said to kick off the video.

She then goes on to explain the history behind the look, revealing that she did a new photoshoot of her own this time around and framed one of the pictures next to her original cover as a birthday gift for Carl.

"Remember some time back I said I was going to pose for Playboy magazine when I was 75?" she explained. "Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years — and I'm not going to try to talk him out of that."

dolly parton playboy cover Credit: courtesy playboy

She continued, "I did a little photoshoot in this little outfit and I had a cover made of the new Dolly. The first one, remember this? I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I'm string cheese now. But he'll probably think I'm cream cheese… I hope."

Parton ended things by joking about the royalties she deserves for promoting the classic Playboy bunny look and brand. "You think Playboy ought to pay me for at least a photoshoot? I do," she winked.