Parton appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she shared her thoughts on the pop star's ongoing conservatorship battle.

Dolly Parton shares support for Britney Spears: 'I understand where she is coming from and how she feels'

It's Dolly Parton's turn to weigh in on Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship fight — and like many others in the industry, the legendary country star is offering her support.

"I try to not get involved in other people's business. I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. And I only wish her the best," Parton told Andy Cohen during a visit to his Bravo show Watch What Happens Live, when Cohen asked for her thoughts on Spears' situation.

That didn't stop her from sympathizing with the pop star, however. "I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own," Parton explained. "I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should."

Parton's lawsuit refers to her music partner Porter Wagoner, a country singer and host who Parton partnered with during her rise to fame. When she decided to branch out on her own, it resulted in a lengthy six-year battle, where Wagoner sued her for breach of contract.

Dolly Parton; Britney Spears Dolly Parton and Britney Spears | Credit: Mark Seliger/ABC via Getty Images; Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Spears has been openly fighting to free herself from the conservatorship she's been under with her father Jamie since 2008. In June, she finally broke her silence in court by publicly accusing him of abuse, telling Judge Penny "this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life." Her struggles have inspired a #FreeBritney movement among her fans, who have petitioned and fought for the pop star's freedom.

On Monday, Spears' new attorney Matthew Rosengart shared that he was working "aggressively" to have Jamie removed as his daughter's conservator.