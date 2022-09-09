Yes, Kelly, you do have bragging rights 'til the end of time.

Tumble out of bed and stumble to the radio, because Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have teamed up for one extra-special duet.

The powerhouse singer-songwriters dropped a new version of Parton's hit "9 to 5" on Friday, more than 40 years after its original release in 1980. The remake comes ahead of the upcoming documentary Still Working 9 to 5, about the beloved film — starring Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin — and its lasting cultural impact.

But this isn't just another take on the same old toe-tapping track. Arranged and produced by the documentary's producer, Shane McAnally (as well as Sasha Sloan and King Henry), the catchy working-class anthem has now been cooled into a more somber, poignant pop ballad as Parton and Clarkson trade off verses about the inequality women face.

In a press release, Parton revealed she was honored to have Clarkson join her on the heartfelt rendition of the song. "Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive," she said. "I love her voice on '9 to 5' and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I'm equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally."

Clarkson also had only good things to say about collaborating with the "Jolene" legend. "I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, '9 to 5,' with her!" she said. "She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet!"

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Academy of Country Music Awards, Show, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022 Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson have released a new take on '9 to 5.' | Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The Kelly Clarkson Show host cheekily added, "I hope y'all like what we did, but even if you don't, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!" Agreed!

The pair's duet will be featured in the upcoming documentary, in which the movie's original cast — plus Rita Moreno, who starred in its 1982 television adaptation, and Allison Janney, who led its Broadway stage version — sit down to discuss the workplace comedy's legacy and feminist message throughout the past four decades.

Still Working 9 to 5 opens in limited theaters Sept. 16.

