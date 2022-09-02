Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It won't be a "Hard Candy Christmas" for your canine companions this year — not if Dolly Parton has anything to do with it. The country icon just launched a line of clothing and accessories for dogs.

The collection, called — what else? — Doggy Parton, features everything from Dolly concert tees and pink cowgirl dresses to feathered cowboy hats and even curly blonde wigs. Because why shouldn't your favorite pooch be entitled to the hottest fashions?

In a Twitter message sent out to celebrate the release of the collection, the singer wrote, "Puppy Love was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little Dolly flair."

But Dolly doesn't do anything "little," and the pieces in this collection are as big and flamboyant as her personality.

Doggy Parton has something for every pup, whether they're vacationing on some "Islands in the Stream," heading out to work "9 to 5," or even paying a visit to "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

Dolly Parton releases a line of dog costumes Dolly Parton has released a line of dog clothing, wigs, and accessories. | Credit: Doggy Parton Store

And more good news for animal lovers: A portion of the proceeds from the collection will go to Willa B Farms, a Nashville-based animal rescue nonprofit that gives pets of all sizes a sprawling new countryside pad until they're adopted and taken to their forever home. Current residents at Willa B Farms include dogs, cats, horses, ponies, goats, and more.

Your dog — in a wig? C'mon, if that doesn't get them saying, "I Will Always Love You," nothing will.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.