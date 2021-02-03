Dolly Parton says she's waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine so others can get it first

Dolly Parton is once again proving to be one of the heroes of this pandemic.

During an interview with the Associated Press published Monday, the country icon shared that, eager as she is to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, she won't be cutting ahead of anyone else to get it. "I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs," she said. "I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that."

Back in April, Parton tweeted that she would be donating $1 million towards the development of a vaccine. "My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," Parton tweeted. Adding, "I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."

Parton told the AP that God led her to her decision to donate. "I'm a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do," she said. "When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, 'I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.' I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they're wonderful people, they've been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine. I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that.'

Despite being one of the major funders for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, Parton told the AP she's "going to wait" to be vaccinated. "I'm at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week," she said in the interview. "I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, 'Nah, don't do that.' You'll look like you're just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn't doing it for a show. I'm going to get mine. I want it. I'm going to get it."

The singer went on to share that she has so much faith in the vaccine, that when she does receive it, she'll document the process. "When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I'll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that," she said. "Hopefully it'll encourage people. I'm not going to jump the line just because I could."