Dolly Parton covers Queen's 'We Are the Champions' and 'We Will Rock You'

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton is covering Queen to promote her upcoming rock album and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The country icon released a cover of "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You" with an Olympic-themed video in celebration of athletes and sports fans ahead of next year's games. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, and Katie Ledecky are among the Team USA all-stars featured in the video.

"I love the Olympics!" Parton said in a statement. "I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can. I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing, but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals."

Parton's cover of the Queen classics will be featured on her upcoming rock album Rockstar, set for global release on Nov. 17 and inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"My husband's a huge rock & roll fan, and he's often said, 'You ought to make a rock album sometime in your career,'" Parton told EW last year of her decision to foray into the genre. "And then when that all happened and they went ahead and put me in [to the hall of fame] anyway, I thought, 'Well, I'm not gonna miss this chance, so I am doing a rock album.'"

Parton also teased that she enlisted several "iconic" singers to join her on the album, which will feature a mix of original songs and covers, including Prince's "Purple Rain," The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird."

Listen to Parton's cover of "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You" above. The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off July 26, 2024.