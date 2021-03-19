The country music icon joins Mother Teresa and Michelle Obama, among others, as a Female Force comic book star.

Dolly Parton to star in her own comic book

Dolly Parton is in prime (animated) company for her latest release.

Dolly Parton Comic Image zoom Credit: Tidal Wave Productions

Revolving around women who've made a strong impact on the world, the Female Force comics are available both digitally and in print. Parton's 22-page release will highlight her status as a "powerhouse singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman, and philanthropist," according to an official synopsis from publisher TidalWave Productions.

"Writing about Dolly was a joy. I'm thrilled with the expressive way the artist visualized the pages," said writer Michael Frizell, adding that artist Ramon Salas' accompanying art makes the book feel "timeless" in presentation. "Her creativity, philanthropy, and humanity are legendary."

Female Force: Dolly Parton is set for release on March 31.