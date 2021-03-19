Dolly Parton to star in her own comic book
The country music icon joins Mother Teresa and Michelle Obama, among others, as a Female Force comic book star.
Dolly Parton is in prime (animated) company for her latest release.
The iconic singer-songwriter will headline her own Female Force comic book edition, joining past stars of the popular print franchise like Mother Teresa, Kamala Harris, Tina Fey, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Gloria Steinem.
Revolving around women who've made a strong impact on the world, the Female Force comics are available both digitally and in print. Parton's 22-page release will highlight her status as a "powerhouse singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman, and philanthropist," according to an official synopsis from publisher TidalWave Productions.
"Writing about Dolly was a joy. I'm thrilled with the expressive way the artist visualized the pages," said writer Michael Frizell, adding that artist Ramon Salas' accompanying art makes the book feel "timeless" in presentation. "Her creativity, philanthropy, and humanity are legendary."
Elsewhere, Parton has made recent headlines after donating $1 million toward COVID vaccine development at Nashville's Vanderbilt University. She also makes a guest appearance on Leslie Jordan's new album, due out April 2.
Female Force: Dolly Parton is set for release on March 31.
Related content:
Comments