If you know nothing else about this album, know this: Lizzo plays flute on Parton's cover of "Stairway to Heaven."

Rockin' 9 to 5!

When Dolly Parton said she was going to "earn" her place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, doggone it, she meant it!

Last year, despite her protestations, Parton was inducted into the Rock Hall, and, clad in leather, shredded some electric guitar to her original tune "Rockin'." That song didn't make the final cut of her upcoming album Rockstar — but 30 other tracks did.

A mix of nine original songs and 21 bona fide rock classics, Parton's Rockstar will rock your f---ing acrylic nails off when it's released Nov. 17. It will be available as a four-LP set, a two-CD set, a digital download, and on all streaming services.

The album cover for Dolly Parton's 'Rockstar' The album cover for Dolly Parton's 'Rockstar' | Credit: Vijat Mohindr

First and foremost, this is Dolly Rebecca Parton we're dealing with, and no one says no to Dolly. So she wanted a Beatles reunion with the surviving members? Not only do Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr join her on "Let It Be," but Parton's also got Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton in on the fun. Why not?!

Elsewhere, Parton is joined by Journey's Steve Perry for their classic "Open Arms," Heart's Ann Wilson and Howard Leese appear on "Magic Man," Sting hops on the Police's stalker anthem "Every Breath You Take," rock queen Stevie Nicks twirls onto her own "What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for Me" (rumored to be a recording of this demo), and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are present and accounted for on "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Parton has a Trio reunion of sorts, after she, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt sang the house down on Trio in 1987 and Trio II in 1999. Harris is back with Parton on a cover of Ronstadt's "You're No Good" with 2023 Rock Hall inductee Sheryl Crow.

Meanwhile, a Dolly rock album wouldn't be complete without her goddaughter, current rock queen Miley Cyrus, who swings in on a cover of "Wrecking Ball." The pair did a gorgeous rendition of that song, mashed up with Parton's immortal "I Will Always Love You," on their joint New Year's special.

Among the younger generation of music acts, Parton included Pink and Brandi Carlile for the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," and Lizzo plays flute on "Led Zeppelin's perennially epic "Stairway to Heaven." Hopefully she brought out the James Madison flute for this historic number.

If that weren't epic enough, this 30-track behemoth closes with, of course, "Free Bird," featuring members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. When Dolly Parton rocks, she rocks hard.

Still, the presence of Kid Rock might raise a few eyebrows and scratch a few heads since he's known more for being the Worst than a rock singer these days, but even cowgirls get the blues and even Dollys make ill-advised decisions from time to time.

Other notable guests on Rockstar include Pat Benatar, John Fogerty, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge, Michael McDonald, Debbie Harry(!), and Elton John(!!!).

"I'm so excited to finally present my first rock n' roll album, Rockstar!" Parton said in a statement. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

Check out the full track list:

"Rockstar" (special guest Richie Sambora) "World on Fire" "Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting) "Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry) "Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese) "Long as I Can See the Light" (feat. John Fogerty) "Either Or" (feat. Kid Rock) "I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes) "What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You" (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel) "Purple Rain" "Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton) "I Hate Myself for Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts) "Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton) "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus) "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. Pink and Brandi Carlile) "Keep on Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin) "Heart of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry) "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" (feat. Elton John) "Tried to Rock and Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge) "Stairway to Heaven" (feat. Lizzo and Sasha Flute) "We Are the Champions" "Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5) "My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon) "What's Up?" (feat. Linda Perry) "You're No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris and Sheryl Crow) "Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo) "Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald) "I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest the Jordanaires) "Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood) "Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle, and the Artimus Pyle Band)