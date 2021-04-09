Listen to Doja Cat and SZA's new song 'Kiss Me More,' the first single from rapper's upcoming album

Doja Cat is bringing SZA with her on the voyage to Planet Her.

On Thursday night, the two stars dropped their new song "Kiss Me More," the first single from the Doja Cat's upcoming album. The dreamy, bouncy pop collaboration should please fans of Doja's groovy megahit "Say So" and seems perfectly suited for poolside hangs and road trips this summer.

Doja teased the collaboration on Wednesday, along with the cover art for the track.

Fans first got wind that Doja and SZA were linking up in a V magazine conversation with the two artists in March. In the interview, Doja revealed that Planet Her, her third album, was nearly finished and would be released this summer. The singer-rapper also talked about the features that listeners can expect from the new record.

"It's people that I respect and I'm extremely excited about having on the album and it's a full-circle moment for me, basically," Doja told SZA. "Just knowing that I have you on it is just sexy. It's perfect. I feel confident. It doesn't feel like something out of myself, you know? I feel like I'm doing what I want to do."

SZA, who called their collaboration "a different strut," said it was a "dream" to be able to work with Doja.

"You make music in all these other realms and make it sound like it touched my inner mind and spirit," she said. "It's like, you're exactly who I needed when I was in high school [and] college. I just wanted to feel like it's okay to be an individual that isn't really planted but is highly mutable and superfluid. Working with you was literally my dream."

The new song arrives less than a month after Doja performed at the Grammys in March. She also scored three nominations at the awards, including Best New Artist. Doja recently debuted the music video for her hit song "Streets," and earlier this year, she featured on Saweetie's "Best Friend" and the remix of Ariana Grande's "34+35" with Megan Thee Stallion.

A new album is also in the works for SZA, though the singer has hinted that issues with her label have led to its delay. Last month, she premiered the official music video for "Good Days," which she also directed.

Listen to "Kiss Me More" below: