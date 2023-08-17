Doja Cat embraces mass social media unfollowing: 'I feel free'

"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

Doja Cat is unfazed by the haters.

Fans of the "Say So" singer (known as "kittenz") are abandoning the fandom, and she couldn't care less. The rapper has lost 500,000 followers in the last month, and she currently has 25.1 million followers.

"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long," she wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday. "It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who [I] am and not for who [I] was."

Doja's fans have primarily taken issue with her alleged relationship with J Cyrus, a streamer who has been accused of emotional abuse by his Twitch followers, according to Rolling Stone. Cyrus apologized for his actions, but his apology post has since been deleted. "There is no excuse nor justification for my actions. I was careless. I was greedy. I was ignorant. I was disrespectful. And I was completely in the wrong. In a position of power and trust, I gave into the temptations and attention of those who looked up to me," he wrote.

The singer tersely dismissed fans' concerns about her love life on social media. "I [don't] give a f--- what you think about my personal life," Doja wrote in an Instagram comment. "I never have and never will give a f--- what you think about me or my personal life goodbye and good riddance miserable hoes haha!"

The singer has repeatedly lashed out against her fans' parasocial relationships with her. When a fan asked the rapper to say that she loves them, she said, "I don't though cuz I don't even know y'all," per The Fader. Later, she continued, "Nobody forced you. [I don't know] why you're talking to me like you're my mother, bitch, you sound like a crazy person."

Doja Cat seems to be enjoying her turn as a perceived villain. In her recent single "Paint the Town Red," the singer discusses her reputation and relationship with her fans. "Fans ain't dumb, but extremists are/I'm a demon lord/Fall off what? I ain't seen the horse/Called your bluff, better cite the source/Fame ain't somethin' that I need no more," she rapped on the song. She also appears dressed as a demon in the song's video. "'Cause, bitch, I said what I said/I'd rather be famous instead/I let all that get to my head/I don't care, I paint the town red," she sings in the song's chorus.

