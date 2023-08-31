Scarlet and Chaver's next album, Of Gloom, are slated to release on the same day.

For the second time this week, Doja Cat is unveiling the cover art for her upcoming album Scarlet.

The "Paint the Town Red" singer posted a new version of the artwork on social media Thursday, a day after observers pointed out that the original iteration bore a striking resemblance to the cover of German metal band Chaver's next album, Of Gloom, with both depicting a red spider staring down a drop of blood. Incidentally, the two albums are scheduled to release on the same day, Sept. 22.

Doja Cat has since deleted her original post and shared what she called an "updated cover," without offering an explanation for the change. The new artwork sticks to the arachnid motif, featuring two spiders — neither of which is scarlet — with pearls embedded in their backs.

Doja Cat's original 'Scarlet' album cover and Chaver's 'Of Gloom' album cover Doja Cat's original 'Scarlet' album cover and Chaver's 'Of Gloom' album cover

The eight-legged imagery on Doja's original album design and Of Gloom appears to trace back to the same Portland, Ore.-based artist, Dusty Ray, whom Chaver credit as the designer of all of their previous album art.

"The striking cover art, masterfully crafted by [Dusty Ray] (who has been with us since our first album), serves as a captivating contrast to the album's intense music, setting the stage for a trip to a place of pain," the band said when unveiling Of Gloom.

Representatives for Doja Cat, Ray, and Chaver didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Thursday.

It's unclear whether Ray designed Doja Cat's updated cover, though he did post it to his Instagram story while adding three white heart emojis. Ray has previously provided artwork for bands including Defacement, Patricia Taxxon, and Logistic Slaughter.

"I have always been obsessed with animal anatomy, particularly the legs, teeth, and eyes," Ray said of his work in an interview with Impeached. "The way we are versions of them, the parts we share and the ones we don't. Our symbiosis and our exploitation. They inspire me and comfort me and my portrayal of them is always rooted in reverence."

Doja Cat Doja Cat | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A fascination with spiders is also on brand for Doja, who has previously shown off an arachnid tattoo and currently has a spider as her Instagram profile pic.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.