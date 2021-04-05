DMX in 'vegetative state' following hospitalization for heart attack: Reports

DMX is currently in a "vegetative state," his former manager, Nakia Walker, told the New York Times on Sunday. The update comes after the rapper suffered a heart attack on Friday night and was admitted to White Plains Hospital in New York.

"We're just praying," Walker said, adding that some of the rapper's (born Earl Simmons) relatives have been allowed to see him in the hospital. She also told Buzzfeed News that DMX is "still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

He's "facing serious health issues," his family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," they wrote.

The artist's attorney, Murray Richman, previously confirmed to NBC News that DMX was admitted to the ICU after a heart attack, and he had to be resuscitated and put on life support. The lawyer did not know what caused the heart attack and was unable to confirm TMZ's report about an alleged drug overdose.

Previously, there were conflicting reports that DMX was off life support and breathing on his own, but Richman told Rolling Stone that he was "given wrong information."

On Saturday, DMX's family issued a statement about his status and thanked fans for their support.

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," they told TMZ.

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl," the statement continued. "Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need. "Many of DMX's peers and friends, including Missy Elliott, Eminem, and Rick Ross have publicly shown their support and wished for his speedy recovery. Fans have appeared outside his hospital to rally around the rapper, as did a group of Ruff Ryders motorcyclists. The Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation will be holding a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital on Monday.