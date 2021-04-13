Fans are turning to DMX's music in droves following the rapper's death at age 50 on Friday.

Streams of his songs rose 928 percent in the United States in the days following April 9, Billboard reported, citing initial reports from MRC Data. Collectively, his tracks reportedly earned 75.7 million on-demand streams (audio and video combined) on April 9 and 10, up 928 percent compared to the 7.36 million they received on April 7 and 8.

DMX's top five most-streamed songs from April 9-10 were "Ruff Ryders Anthem" (9.59 million; up 973 percent), "X Gon' Give It to Ya" (5.79 million; up 900 percent), "Slippin'" (5.52 million; up 853 percent), "Party Up (In Here)" (5.20 million; up 941 percent), and "How It's Goin' Down," featuring Faith Evans (3.52 million; up 691 percent).

Streams of the rapper's music had increased leading up to his passing, following his hospitalization after a heart attack on April 2. Previously, his songs were streamed between 700,000 and 1 million times a day. Between April 3-8, they rose to between 3 and 4 million per day.

Throughout his career, DMX scored numerous professional highlights, including becoming the first artist to have an album debut atop the Billboard 200 five times in a row. He also had three Grammy nominations under his belt and sold more than 74 million records worldwide.

On Monday, the family of DMX (born Earl Simmons) cleared up rumors about his recordings, after claims swirled that Beyoncé and Jay Z had purchased his masters to benefit his children.

"There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons', passing that we'd like to clear up," his family said in a statement obtained by Variety. "No one has bought Earl's masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl's funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements."

After DMX's death, many artists and celebrity fans paid tribute to the legendary MC.

"Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT!" fellow rapper Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter. "This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT."

Eve, who was on the Ruff Ryders label with DMX, wrote to "my dog."

"I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve," she wrote. "I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of humor, talent, wisdom and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL."