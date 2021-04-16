New DMX song 'Been to War' drops posthumously from the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack

One week after rapper DMX died following a hospitalization for an apparent drug overdose, a new song featuring the hip-hop star received a posthumous release.

"Been to War" with DMX, Swizz Beatz, and French Montana dropped Friday from Epic Records off of the soundtrack to Epix series Godfather of Harlem.

The lyrics speak to the events of the 1960s crime show, starring Forest Whitaker: "I'ma march to the beat, I'm my own drummer/ Let's get it on baby, we can go to war all summer/ I done been to jail, I done did numbers/ I donе been to Hell, I done been under."

DMX had been hospitalized on April 2 due to a reported overdose and was on life support for dies. He died on April 9 at the age of 50.

Swizz Beatz was one of many celebrities and artists paying tribute to the life and work of DMX. He called the rapper "a different type of artist, different type of creative" in a video posted to Instagram.

"Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else," Swizz Beatz said. "He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else more than himself," he added.

