The hip-hop superstar DMX died at age 50 on Friday, prompting an outpouring of grief across the music community and beyond, with many celebrities paying tribute to the influential and beloved rapper.

"Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT!" DMX's fellow rapper Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter. "This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT."

Eve, who was on the Ruff Ryders label with DMX, wrote to "my dog."

"I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve," she wrote. "I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of humor, talent, wisdom and love and most of all loyalty. This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL."

Hip-hop writer and critic Jeff Weiss also penned an eloquent tribute on Twitter, writing, "RIP DMX. No one radiated more agony, pain, and atomic energy. The Cerberus from Yonkers, who suffered for all of our sins and his own. Maybe the rawest rapper of all-time, no pretense or frills, just pure adrenaline, lawless genius, and reckless abandon. The struggle incarnate."

For others, including Vince Staples, there were no words.

See more tributes to DMX below.