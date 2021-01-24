DJ Spinderella disappointed over being 'wrongfully excluded' from Salt-N-Pepa's Lifetime biopic

Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper is speaking out against Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa biopic for excluding her voice.

Roper, who was a member of the popular '90s group since 1987, was fired in January 2019 for unknown reasons. Months later, insight into the rift was fleshed out in a lawsuit initiated by Roper against former bandmates Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) for trademark infringement, fraud, and breach of contract. The case was dismissed in July 2019 after the trio reached a confidential settlement, according to TMZ.

The agreement didn't lead to a reconciliation, however, which was made evident as James and Denton, who co-produced and wrote the biopic released on Saturday, did not invite Roper to tell her side of the story. The legendary DJ also expressed her disappointment from being excluded "from every aspect of development and production."

"Sorry, but I gotta speak on this Lifetime special," Roper tweeted on Saturday. "Too often, Black women who have made meaningful contributions in their industry are left out of historical narratives."

She continued, "Back when Salt n' Pepa was building our legacy, which is rooted in empowering women, I could not have dreamed that this same group would one day disempower me."

Roper made clear in a further note that she "does not support" the film adding, "There's nothing more unacceptable than a woman being silenced by another woman."

She also took the opportunity to announce she's working on her own projects that'll share insight into her musical contributions and her life in her own voice.

"The great news is I'm in the final stages of writing my memoir, a personal journey navigating through life, relationships, and the industry that raised me. 30+ years is a lot of content and I'm ready to share."

During Roper's years with Salt-N-Pepa, they won a Grammy Award in 1995 for Best Rap Performance by a duo or group for their hit song "None of Your Business," multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and were honored at the second annual VH-1 Hip-Hop Honors.