DJ Snake remixed Cardi B saying 'coronavirus' and it's a bop

As Cardi B once prophecized, "S— is getting real," and that includes her video about the coronavirus, which has been now remixed by DJ Snake into a certified bop.

For his latest project, DJ Snake, the acclaimed EDM music producer who bolstered projects including the Lady Gaga track "Government Hooker" from Born This Way and Major Lazer's 2015 single "Lean On," used audio from an Instagram posted on March 11 by Cardi, who was still on tour. In the clip, she vents about being scared for her life because of the coronavirus pandemic, warning us that our packages, weaves, and pockets will suffer the consequences.

The video quickly turned into a meme, and like Bed Intruder before it, it was chopped and screwed (with the little of a fork hitting a cup) for our delight, as seen in the video below. Cardi B has cosigned the remix, posting on Twitter that she's "boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify."

The streams from that song will hopefully slightly blunt the blow Cardi B and the rest of the music industry has felt in the coronavirus fallout, with the majority of tours scheduled in the upcoming months postponed, including those of Billie Eilish, Khalid, and BTS.

The remix comes on the same day that Idris Elba announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, a.k.a. coronavirus, joining stars the likes of Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson (they've been released from an Australia hospital and are currently resting in a rented house. The confirmed number of cases has reached more than 180,000 cases worldwide; more than 7,000 have died so far.

