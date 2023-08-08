DJ Casper, the 'Cha Cha Slide' creator, dies at 58

DJ Casper, the Chicago musician who created the world famous dance anthem "Cha Cha Slide," has died. He was 58.

Chicago's ABC7 was the first to report the news from Casper's wife, Kim, that he died after a seven-year battle with cancer. "Casper was a fun-loving, giving person," she said in a statement to the network. "He was a genuine, family oriented man. He loved Chicago with all his heart. He will be greatly missed."

Casper was candid about his various health struggles over the years, including a brain aneurysm in his 20s and major eye surgery several years later. He was diagnosed with renal and neuroendocrine cancer in 2016 and announced three years later that he had entered remission.

Born Willie Perry Jr. on May 31, 1965, Casper was raised in Chicago where he first began a career as a DJ and earned his stage name from his frequently all-white onstage attire. Though he started out as a disc jockey for hire, energizing crowds at weddings and events, Casper was also a songwriter and musician who achieved global fame with his first hit record, "Cha Cha Slide." The song was originally released under the title "Casper Slide Pt. 1."

While it was intended for Casper's nephew, a personal trainer who taught an aerobics class, the "Cha Cha Slide" quickly gained traction in local fitness clubs. At some Chicago gigs, Casper started receiving requests to play the song. He released a new version in 2000, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and caught the attention of Chicago's M.O.B. Records which helped to share the infectious dance tune with the world. By 2004, "Cha Cha Slide" was topping dance charts internationally. Over the years, the line dance song has become a staple at school dances, weddings, sports events, bar mitzvahs, and plenty of other celebrations worldwide.

Casper was also known for performing the song at cancer charity events in Chicago.

"If you have the disease that they call cancer and you feel that you can get up and do this dance, let's do it because that makes you feel better," he explained at an event attended by ABC 7 Chicago. "As long as you're keeping that positive mind like 'Hey, we're gonna beat this, I'm gonna win,' you know you can do it."

In a statement shared with the outlet he added, "Anybody that's going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you. So, keep on doing the 'Cha Cha Slide.'"

