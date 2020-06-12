Dixie Chicks announce new release date for postponed Gaslighter album

The Dixie Chicks are at last ready, ready, ready to drop their new album.

On Thursday, the country group announced that Gaslighter, their first album in almost 14 years, will drop on July 17 after being postponed from its initial May release date due to coronavirus.

They made the announcement on Twitter with a photoshopped image of younger versions of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer on the bodies of beauty queens. The release date July 17, 2020, is splashed across their sashes and the image was posted with only the caption, "#Gaslighter."

To call the delayed album highly anticipated could even be an understatement. The album's first single and title track, "Gaslighter," dropped on March 4 with the initial news that the full album would be available on May 1. But as the situation around COVID-19 worsened, the Dixie Chicks became one of numerous music artists, including Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Margo Price, Alanis Morissette, Haim, and Alicia Keys, to delay their new music releases.

The group has been a long time gone now, releasing their last album Taking the Long Way in 2006. Previous to "Gaslighter" they had not released a single since 2007's "The Neighbor," but they made their first chart appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 last year as the featured act on Taylor Swift's Lover album cut "Soon You'll Get Better."

Gaslighter is poised to mark a long-awaited return to the music industry spotlight.