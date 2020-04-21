Dixie Chicks postpone new Gaslighter album release

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dixie Chicks type Music

Welp, there goes another one.

Following a string of performers who have pushed back album releases over the coronavirus pandemic, the Dixie Chicks and Columbia Records have officially delayed the country group's highly anticipated fifth studio album, Gaslighter. It's only been about 14 years since their last album. What's another...? Well, we don't know exactly how long this will be postponed.

The album's title track, "Gaslighter," dropped on March 4 with the news that the rest of the album would arrive on May 1. The press release announcing the delay stipulated "additional details are forthcoming," likely to be rolled out on the group's official social media platforms.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer join the likes of Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Margo Price, Alanis Morissette, Haim, and Alicia Keys, all of whom have had new music releases affected by the situation surrounding COVID-19.

The Dixie Chicks dropped their fourth album, Taking the Long Way, in 2006, but the group had been blacklisted by radio stations for a comment Maines made on stage during a London concert in 2003 against then-President George W. Bush. The group would record new music over the years, but Gaslighter marked their grand return to the music industry spotlight.

