Dita Von Teese speaks out about abuse allegations against ex-husband Marilyn Manson

Dita Von Teese is speaking out about the accusations of abuse against ex-husband Marilyn Manson from numerous women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood. Manson has denied the allegations.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, the burlesque performer said that she did not experience abuse from Manson, whom she was married to between 2005 and 2006, but added that "abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship."

"I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson," the statement began. "To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness.

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," she continued. "Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse."

"Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself," she wrote.

Von Teese concluded: "This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request."

On Monday, Wood said that Manson (born Brian Warner) "horrifically" abused her for years. Four other women have also come forward with similar accounts of abuse from Manson.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many individuals that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella, as well as student Ashley Morgan. On Tuesday, artist and activist Love Bailey shared her own experience with Manson, claiming that he "put a big Glock to [her] forehead" during a photoshoot in 2011.

Manson denied the allegations in a statement Monday evening.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misinterpret the past, that is the truth."

Wood met Manson when she was 18 and he was 36 and married to Von Teese, according to a 2016 Rolling Stone profile. After multiple breakups, they were engaged in 2010 for several months before eventually ending things. Manson was in a relationship with Von Teese between 2001 and 2006.

Since the allegations broke, Manson has been dropped by his record label and talent agency. His appearances in upcoming episodes of American Gods and Creepshow are also being removed.