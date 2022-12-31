Dionne Warwick had a lot more to say than a little prayer for Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, and the other rappers on Death Row Records in the '90s.

In a new clip from her upcoming CNN documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, the "Walk on By" singer revealed that she once invited the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper and his label mates to her home at 7 a.m. sharp to single-handedly host an intervention about the harmful terminology towards women that they were incorporating in their chart-topping songs.

"They all showed up and, yeah, it did work," Warwick recalls. "I think what it was was that they needed to hear me."

Snoop Dogg, Dionne Warwick Snoop Dogg; Dionne Warwick | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

She continued, "I told them, I said, 'You guys are all going to grow up. You're going to have families. You're going to have children. You're going to have little girls. And one day, that little girl is going to look at you and say, "Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?" What are you going to say?' I think it got through to them."

Snoop, who said he was waiting in Warwick's driveway at 6:52 a.m, remembered feeling nervous about the meeting. "We were kind of, like, scared and shook up," he said, per CNN. "We're powerful right now, but she's been powerful forever: thirtysome years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success."

After welcoming them in, the Grammy-winning vocalist (and social media superstar) reportedly shocked Snoop and his contemporaries by asking them to call her a bitch — a nod to how liberally they used the word in their lyrics.

"She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn't be checked," Snoop explained. "We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick's house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day."

And, to Warwick's credit, it did work. The lyrical intervention caused Snoop to change his tune going forward. "I made it a point to put out records of joy — me uplifting everybody and nobody dying and everybody living," he said. "Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I'm making you proud."

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over premieres Jan. 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. It will also be available on CNN on Demand starting Jan. 2.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.